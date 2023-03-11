Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 623,700 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the February 13th total of 330,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 189.0 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of DRETF remained flat at $11.77 during trading hours on Friday. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.72.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.0609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

DRETF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

