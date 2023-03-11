Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 692,700 shares, a growth of 315.5% from the February 13th total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 138.5 days.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

DOCMF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,776. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. Dr. Martens has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.51.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCMF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dr. Martens from GBX 226 ($2.72) to GBX 205 ($2.47) in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HSBC lowered Dr. Martens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dr. Martens from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dr. Martens from GBX 270 ($3.25) to GBX 195 ($2.34) in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.