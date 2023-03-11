Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells $1,342,200.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $1,342,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 742,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $1,103,500.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $1,097,000.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 70,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $1,525,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $3,524,800.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

NYSE LPG opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.90 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 167.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after buying an additional 400,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,944,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

