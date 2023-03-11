Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners Sells 6,257 Shares

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 6,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $252,407.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,757.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance
Shares of DFIN stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,015. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.
Featured Articles
