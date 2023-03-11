Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners Sells 6,257 Shares

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 6,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $252,407.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,757.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of DFIN stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,015. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after buying an additional 112,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

Featured Articles

