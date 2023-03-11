Dogelon Mars One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.57 Million (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a total market capitalization of $179.25 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogelon Mars launched on April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon.

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

