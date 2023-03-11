Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.0662 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion and approximately $29.99 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00336891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017111 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000759 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009997 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017900 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

