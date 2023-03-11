Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.0662 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion and approximately $29.99 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00336891 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017111 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000759 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009997 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017900 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000821 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC.
Dogecoin Profile
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
