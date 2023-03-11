DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Trading Down 22.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 837.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 123,277 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 85,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,044,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,333,000 after buying an additional 229,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.