district0x (DNT) Price Tops $0.0295 on Major Exchanges

district0x (DNT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. One district0x token can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. district0x has a total market capitalization of $17.68 million and $949,435.84 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, district0x has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

district0x Profile

district0x launched on August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for district0x is district0x.io. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

district0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a decentralized platform of marketplaces and communities called “districts”. These districts operate as decentralized autonomous organizations and are built on Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries known as d0xINFRA. The district0x Network Token allows for signaling the creation of new districts and provides voting rights when staked”

