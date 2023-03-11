Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,678.72

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,678.72 ($32.21) and traded as high as GBX 2,812 ($33.81). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,804 ($33.72), with a volume of 105,094 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DPLM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.46) to GBX 2,700 ($32.47) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($25.85) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($40.40) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($29.46) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($39.56) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diploma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,790 ($33.55).

Diploma Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,821.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,678.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The firm has a market cap of £3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,597.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Diploma Increases Dividend

Diploma Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a GBX 38.80 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,105.26%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

