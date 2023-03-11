Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Short Interest Update

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Down 0.3 %

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% stock traded down 0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 25.25. 18,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,904. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 52-week low of 24.82 and a 52-week high of 27.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 25.54 and its 200 day moving average is 25.63.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%.

