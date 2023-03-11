DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Down 6.7%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) shares were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.14. Approximately 238,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 402,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DICE shares. Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97.
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
