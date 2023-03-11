DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Down 6.7%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) shares were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.14. Approximately 238,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 402,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DICE shares. Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

About DICE Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.