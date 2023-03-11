DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on DiaSorin from €170.00 ($180.85) to €153.00 ($162.77) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DiaSorin in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiaSorin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.00.

DiaSorin Stock Performance

DSRLF stock opened at $132.90 on Tuesday. DiaSorin has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $175.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average of $128.98.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

