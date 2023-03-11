Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $177.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FANG. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.65.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

FANG stock opened at $135.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 22.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after buying an additional 584,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after buying an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after buying an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,686,000 after buying an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

