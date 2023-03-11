Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Trading Down 5.1%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 11,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 104,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.
Diamcor Mining, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, operation, sale and development of diamond based resource properties. It also engages in the development of its Krone-Endora at Venetia project. The company was founded on September 17, 1985 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.
