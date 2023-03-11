Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,126.50

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,126.50 ($13.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,144 ($13.76). Dewhurst Group shares last traded at GBX 1,125 ($13.53), with a volume of 522 shares changing hands.

Dewhurst Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £36.41 million, a PE ratio of 1,833.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,213.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,126.31.

Dewhurst Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Dewhurst Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Dewhurst Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, display accessories, dot matrix displays, LCD displays, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching ranges, rail indicators and pushbuttons, rail multi-sounder products, and touch panels.

