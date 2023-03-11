Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 984.6% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Post Stock Down 0.3 %

DPSGY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.35. 61,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,167. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPSGY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Deutsche Post to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.77.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

