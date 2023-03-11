Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “GBX 6,500” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($78.16) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.56) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($90.19) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($93.80) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,870 ($70.59) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($73.35) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

