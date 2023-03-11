Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€58.00” Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.70) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.20 ($51.28) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €54.00 ($57.45) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €71.00 ($75.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($76.60) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.3 %

ETR:SAX opened at €52.05 ($55.37) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €34.44 ($36.64) and a one year high of €68.70 ($73.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.18, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.