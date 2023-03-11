Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target to $1.00

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Lordstown Motors stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.33. Lordstown Motors has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.79.
Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 685.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.
Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
