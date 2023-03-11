Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target to $12.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTVE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.86.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.44. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 4,426.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after buying an additional 3,380,554 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,544,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,013,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 645,437 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,770,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 587,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,953,000. 21.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.