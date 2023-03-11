Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target to $571.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $581.00 to $571.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ELV. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $583.89.

NYSE ELV opened at $454.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $481.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

