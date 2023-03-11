DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Sells $28,789.46 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 7,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $28,789.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,967.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Claudia Ibarra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Claudia Ibarra sold 328 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $728.16.

DermTech Stock Performance

DermTech stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DermTech

About DermTech

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in DermTech by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DermTech by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DermTech by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in DermTech by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.

See Also

