DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Sells $28,789.46 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 7,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $28,789.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,967.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Claudia Ibarra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Claudia Ibarra sold 328 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $728.16.
DermTech Stock Performance
DermTech stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DermTech
About DermTech
DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DermTech (DMTK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.