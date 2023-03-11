Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 90.58%.

Denison Mines Trading Down 7.0 %

DNN stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $890.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.86. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 142,691 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 145,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

