DEI (DEI) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $1,078.90 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00332872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016992 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009918 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

