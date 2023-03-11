Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Trading 1% Higher

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$36.28 and last traded at C$36.09. 77,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 132,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.75.

DFY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cormark cut their target price on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.45.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.94%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

