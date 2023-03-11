DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0391

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $895,457.65 and approximately $23.70 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00184777 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00088693 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00060033 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00053935 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004586 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000792 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,906,551 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.