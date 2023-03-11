Decred (DCR) Achieves Market Cap of $270.05 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $18.25 or 0.00090136 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $270.05 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00184201 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00062028 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00054100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004622 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000287 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000795 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,794,681 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.