Decred (DCR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.47 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Decred has a total market cap of $279.03 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $18.86 or 0.00091418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00191590 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00064999 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00054963 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004800 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000862 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,793,746 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

