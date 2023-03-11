DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DCP. Raymond James downgraded DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

DCP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.74. 1,105,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,724. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.41. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth $44,000. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

