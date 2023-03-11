DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.43.
DaVita Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.01. DaVita has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita
In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank bought a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in DaVita by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,108,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
