Darktrace (LON:DARK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.22) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.25) target price on shares of Darktrace in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of DARK stock opened at GBX 280.40 ($3.37) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 255.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 320.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -28.07. Darktrace has a 52 week low of GBX 198 ($2.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 560.80 ($6.74).

In other news, insider Poppy Gustafsson purchased 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £108,000 ($129,870.13). 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

