Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.92.

BLK stock opened at $635.03 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $788.65. The firm has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $723.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $682.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.