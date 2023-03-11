Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 827 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.77.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,486 shares of company stock worth $17,370,043 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $412.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $443.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.52.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

