Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,110 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KLA by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,128.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,777,000 after buying an additional 1,430,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of KLA by 451.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after buying an additional 288,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after buying an additional 237,581 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $367.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.59.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

