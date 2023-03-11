Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,536,000 after buying an additional 170,332 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 90,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Synovus Financial by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $52.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

