Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,547 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,683,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

