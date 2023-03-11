Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 54 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

