Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,891 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter worth $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 28.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at $101,000.

In other Omnicell news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,496 shares of company stock valued at $968,979. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMCL. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Omnicell stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 515.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.89. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $138.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.66.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

