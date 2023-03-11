Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in February

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Price Performance
DPBSF remained flat at C$66.83 during trading on Friday. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a fifty-two week low of C$50.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.98.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile
