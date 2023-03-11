CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 838,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,969,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in CVS Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 221,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in CVS Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,649,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $157,270,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in CVS Health by 6.3% in the third quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $77.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $76.66 and a 12 month high of $109.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.