CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS opened at $77.10 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $76.66 and a 52 week high of $109.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

