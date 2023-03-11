CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $8.96 million and approximately $0.59 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00323476 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

