Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Hits $0.82 on Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $605.35 million and $126.29 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001765 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00432318 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,989.54 or 0.29221873 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000099 BTC.
Curve DAO Token Profile
Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,913,996,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 735,563,182 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Curve DAO Token Token Trading
