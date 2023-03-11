Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Director Purchases $18,601.70 in Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Lee Kelly acquired 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $18,601.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,715 shares in the company, valued at $248,990.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Lee Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Jonathan Lee Kelly acquired 1,750 shares of Culp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $8,050.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Jonathan Lee Kelly acquired 800 shares of Culp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680.00.

Culp Stock Performance

CULP opened at $5.22 on Friday. Culp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.11. Culp had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Culp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 213,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Culp in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Culp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Featured Stories

