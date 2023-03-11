CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lifted to “Buy” at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.71.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $244,740,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 891,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

