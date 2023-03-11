Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BASE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.40.

Couchbase Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of BASE opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $76,217.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,471.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $76,217.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,471.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $157,101.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,732.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,952 shares of company stock worth $284,253. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Couchbase by 170.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP raised its stake in Couchbase by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,746,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after buying an additional 648,053 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Couchbase by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 939,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after buying an additional 630,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 90.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the second quarter valued at $7,791,000. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.



