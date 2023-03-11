Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Trimmed by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,758 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.8% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $8.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $471.14. 2,123,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,373. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $490.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.17. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $209.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,952 shares of company stock worth $2,452,466. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

