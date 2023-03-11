Cosmos Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $10.78 or 0.00053165 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.09 billion and $232.40 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00069917 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022792 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000906 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

