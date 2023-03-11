Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $275.19 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.80 or 0.00053583 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.09 billion and $275.19 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00070758 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00022875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000911 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001556 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

