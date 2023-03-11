COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.26

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and traded as high as $5.54. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 324 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

